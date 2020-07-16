Maha Registers Highest Single-day Surge With 8641 COVID Cases; 5527 Patients Recover

On Thursday, July 16, Maharashtra recorded 8641 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 2,84,281. At present, there are 1,14,648 active cases in the state. With 5527 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,58,140.

266 deaths- 56 from Mumbai, 28 from Thane, 25 from Raigad, 22 from Mira-Bhayandar, 21 from Pune, 18 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 16 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 13 from Bhiwandi, 9 from Nashik, 8 from Navi Mumbai, 5 each from Panvel, Nandurbar and Aurangabad, 4 each from Vasai-Virar, Ahmednagar, Osmanabad and Latur, three each from Amravati and Buldhana, two each from Palghar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Beed and Yavatmal and one each from Akola, Ratnagiri and Solapur were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 11,194 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 14,46,386 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 7,10,394 persons are under home quarantine, 42,833 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.65%, 55.63%, and 3.94% respectively.

Read: Two Building Collapse In Mumbai's Fort & Malad; Rescue Operations Underway

Maharashtra reported 8,641 new COVID-19 cases and 266 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 1,14,648 and death toll to 11,194. A total of 1,58,140 patients have recovered so far. Mumbai has the highest number of cases at 97,950: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/oKVwlrrhro — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Read: Is Speaking Against Shiv Sena Anti-party Activity?: Nirupam Claims Cong-Sena Mumbai Merger

Capping of masks and sanitizers on the anvil

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday urged the Centre to include masks and sanitizers in the list of essential commodities. He mentioned that the Law and Judiciary Department would examine whether it was possible for the state government to cap the prices of masks and sanitizers.

According to Tope, a committee would be immediately set up to recommend the maximum retail price if the Law and Judicial Department gave a green signal. The state Health Minister assured that a notification would be issued thereafter, whereby people would be able to buy good quality masks and sanitizers at affordable prices.

Rajesh Tope remarked, "We have taken three important decisions. One, the government of India removed masks and sanitizers from the list of essential commodities. We will send a letter to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs urging for masks and sanitizers to be in the essential commodities so that black-marketing does not take place. Second, we have asked the Law and Judiciary Department to examine whether we can cap the prices of masks and sanitizers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. If this fits within the rules, we are going to constitute a committee to decide on the maximum selling price. The report will come out within two-three days of the committee’s formation. After 4-8 days, we will issue a notification whereby people can get good quality masks and sanitizers at affordable prices. Our aim is to ensure that people are not fleeced."

Read: BMC Washes Hands Off Mumbai Open Drain Deaths; Shocking Poster Holds Citizens Responsible