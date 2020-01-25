Major Gaurav Arya Slams 'agent Of Enemy' Shajeel Imam's Call To Cut Off Assam

Reacting strongly to a video shared by BJP that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday to cut off Assam from India by blocking railways and roads, retired Major Gaurav Arya labelled Imam as an "agent of the enemy" with intent to "harm the Indian Army". He also demanded a probe in the matter.

"He is talking about cutting off a part of the country. Sharjeel Imam is an agent of the enemy and no student leader. He wants to block the chicken's nest so that Indian Army can't move in to Assam. Who taught him such things? He is actually admitting to do this to harm the Army," Gaurav Arya told Republic TV.

Demands probe

Gaurav Arya also called for a probe on Imam over his comments. "Security agencies should probe how such plans of blocking the chicken's nest arose in Shajeel Imam's mind. Who is feeding him this? I am very surprised that a student of who knows which subject is saying such things."

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Shajeel Imam in the video is seen instigating Muslims to "use their anger productively". Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do "chakka jaam" to help Assam out of its turmoil.

In the video, he says, "If we have five lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

BJP seizes opportunity, vows sedition case

Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, in a news conference, stated that the state government has taken cognizance of Imam's statement and has decided to register a case against him. Also reacting on the matter, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the ideology behind Shaheen Bagh was to actually indulge in the 'tukde-tukde' of the country.

AAP dares BJP to arrest Imam

Slamming the BJP for holding a press conference on Sharjeel Imam's 'Cut off Assam from India' call, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Saturday challenged the BJP government to arrest Imam within 24 hours. Furthermore, he alleged that if Imam has still not been arrested, then it would seem as if he was BJP's insider sent to make such inflammatory statements.