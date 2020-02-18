Bihar Govt Transfers 11 District Magistrates Among 22 IAS Officers

In a major reshuffle in the state of Bihar by the state bureaucracy, altogether 22 IAS officers, including 11 district magistrates, were transferred and given new assignments. As per a notification issued by the general administrative department, the District Magistrates of Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj, Khagaria, Araria, Nawada, Saharsa East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, and Siwan districts have been transferred.

Animal and Fisheries department principal secretary, N Vijay Laxmi has been sent to the sugarcane department while mines and geology department principal secretary Harjot Kaur Bamrah has been given additional charge of animal and fisheries resource department. In the same way, agriculture department principal secretary N Sarvan Kumar will hold additional charge of animal and fisheries department secretary.

Himanshu Sharma has been appointed as the new Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner which has been replaced by Amit Kumar Pandey, who will take over as District Magistrate of Siwan. Three IAS officers have been assigned additional charges of different apartments.

The secretary of food and consumer protection department, Pankaj Kumar Lal has been assigned an additional charge of managing director of state food corporation to look after. Kawal Tanuj has been replaced with Poonam, who now will be Katihar DM. Whereas Poonam has been appointed as a special secretary of the agriculture department. Additional secretary in CM secretariat Chandrashekhar Singh will be the new DM of Muzaffarnagar, replacing Alok Ranjan Ghosh, who has been shifted to Khagaria as its DM.

Shirshat Kapil has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of East Champaran and Raman Kumar has been made managing director of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation. Khagaria DM Anirudh Kumar has been transferred and made special secretary in the home department while Araria DM Baidyanath goes to the health department as secretary.

West Champaran District Magistrate D N Ramchandra will be the new DM of Madhubani.

Image credits: PTI