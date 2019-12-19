Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Running Fake Video Of Her Opposing CAA

The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP of running a fake and fabricated video of her opposing CAA on the internet. While clarifying her position over the video, Mamata Banerjee made a cloaked reference to the Governor of West Bengal and said that it was "unfortunate" that some people occupying constitutional chairs were tweeting such footage. Mamata Banerjee has been carrying out various protests in her state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The video shared by WB Governor

The video shared by the Governor of West Bengal is from 2005 and it shows that Mamata Banerjee in Lok Sabha is speaking against the illegal infiltration in Bengal. The TMC leader back then is seen making claims in the video that many Bangladeshi voters figured in the state list. The video also shows that Mamata Banerjee throwing sheet of papers at then Deputy Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal.

The Governor of West Bengal shared the video via his official Twitter handle and said that CAA was important for the state. The shared video also shows that Mamata Banerjee’s present rallies against the Act. Jagdeep Dhankhar had on Tuesday night tweeted the video circulating on Facebook and termed it as "analytical video".

Analytical video that stirs rational approach. https://t.co/S3JPulZ5wZ — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 17, 2019

Mamata Banerjee accuses Governor of spreading misinformation

The CM clarified her stand and said, "They are running a fake video against me”. She explained the full situation and stated that the Left ruling in Bengal during 2005 did not conduct fair polls thus "there were people whose names used to appear 50 times on the voter's list". She also recalled her campaign with the slogan “no id card, no vote" which they had conducted in 1993, where 21 workers of the Congress - her then party - were killed in police firing during an agitation on the issue. "Then finally, we succeeded in our moment," she claimed.

Banerjee targets Amit Shah

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has questioned her change of stance since that time, Banerjee said, "Don't lie. Don't release fake videos. Some people are lying. It feels bad when the Home Minister also does that.” Attacking the Governor, she added, "And some people in constitutional chairs are following them up, and tweeting. Very unfortunate”. Lastly, she also urged Trinamool workers to "resist" such propaganda on social media. "90 per cent of fake social media content is funded by the BJP. Don't believe it. Don't let them incite," she added.

(With Agency Inputs)