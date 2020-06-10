Mamata Banerjee Announces Two Shifts For State Employees; Extends School Closure Till July

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced two work shifts for state government employees to facilitate easy daily commute amid the coronavirus crisis as well as the closure of schools till July. State employees will now work in two shifts - from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm and 12 noon to 5.50 pm.

"The earlier timing was 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. But now, we have split it into two shifts for easy movement of all government employees. I understand that commuting by public transport is a big issue," Banerjee told reporters at a briefing.

She claimed that unlike other states, her government was giving salaries to all its employees without deductions even as the public exchequer is drained by the pandemic. The CM said if any government employee gets late in reaching office by an hour, no penalty would be levied for late attendance.

Schools to remain shut

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee declared that all schools will also remain closed in July but the examinations will be conducted. Earlier, the state government had said that all schools would remain closed till June 30. She also appealed private schools to not hike fees saying, "People do not have money thanks to first, note bandi (2016 demonetisation), and now ghar bandi (lockdown). In such a scenario, we have to continue functioning."

Didn't dub 'Corona Express'

After facing BJP's sharp attacks over her 'Corona Express' remark, the TMC supremo distanced herself from the term saying it wasn't coined by her but by the general public which she merely expressed.

Last month, the CM had targeted the Indian Railways over the Shramik Special trains saying that the state-run transporter is providing 'Corona express' in the name of the 'Shramik Express'. In a sharp retort, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a virtual rally on Tuesday said Banerjee's dubbing the Shramik Special as 'Corona Express' will eventually turn into "Exit Trinamool Express".

"I never said Corona Express. I said the public is saying it. You can see my original statement. I said the public said and I just expressed it," said Mamata Banerjee.

(PTI Photo)

