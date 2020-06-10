WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns CM Mamata Against Using Police As Her Party Workers

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly using the Police of the state as workers of her party, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has said that it is 'major misconduct.' Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dhankjar said such acts will not be overlooked and warned the ruling Trinamool to end it and act as per law. Further, the Governor stated that Democracy during the rule of Mamata Banerjee can only survive if political violence is put to an end and cited his 'constitutional duty' to ensure it.

Earlier, the West Bengal governor had expressed concern over the surge in Coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. Comparing the number of cases recorded between May 31 and June 1, Dhankhar had said that 'worrisome figures' are an eye-opener. As of Tuesday, West Bengal has reported 8,985 Coronavirus cases, of which 4,950 cases are active. While 3,620 people have been discharged, the state has reported 415 deaths.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Worrisome reports of Police and Administration @MamataOfficial acting as FRONT LINE political workers of ruling party.



This MUST END. It is MAJOR MISCONDUCT and would not be overlooked.



They will face exemplary consequences and pay price for it. SO ACT ONLY AS PER LAW (1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 10, 2020

DEMOCRACY in WB @MamataOfficial can survive by ending POLITICAL VIOLENCE and POLL RIGGING.



No FREEDOM without DEMOCRACY. Recall SACRIFICE of millions who gave life for it. It is my CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY and will ensure at all cost



SILENT/SCIENTIFIC RIGGING will be frustrated(2/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 10, 2020

READ | Trinamool scoffs at Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' against Mamata govt; chides on inclusivity

The warning by the Governor came days after BJP MP Saumitra Khan wrote a letter to him alleging that TMC attempted to cut off electricity supply in districts to obstruct Amit Shah's rally. Further, he alleged that ahead of the rally, BJP MLAs Sabyasachi Dutta and Dulal Bar were brutally attacked at two different areas in front of the Police TMC workers.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Cow slaughter to be penalized with 10-year jail term & compensation

Amit Shah's scathing attack on Tuesday

In a scathing attack on CM Banerjee, Shah in his digital rally on Tuesday dared her to provide a list of developmental works undertaken by her government in the past ten years. He slammed CM Banerjee for depriving the poor of their rights by not implementing the Central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

He said, "Didi, I dare you to give a list of your works in last 10 years, but be careful, do not give a list of all the bomb blasts that happened during your tenure, not a list of BJP leaders who were killed here, give a list of all the developmental works that you have undertaken for the people of Bengal."

In a massive declaration ahead of 2022 assembly polls, Amit Shah said that when BJP will win the elections in the state, it will implement all Central schemes in the state to benefit the poor a minute after the new BJP CM is installed. He said that CM Banerjee cannot be a roadblock for long, as the people of Bengal now wanted 'Porivorton' (change). Shah also quoted Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar's famous poem - 'Ho Kahi bhi aag bas aag jalni chhaiye' and said that the 'fire of change' can be felt in Bengal.

READ | Meghalaya: Despite Centre's nod, places of worship to remain closed till end of June