Mamata Drops Hint For Support To Lockdown Extension By Centre, Says Will Speak To PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dropped hints to support any decision on the coronavirus lockdown extension at her meeting with various business heads on Thursday. The Chief Minister said she thinks the lockdown will be continued by the Centre but left the decision entirely on them.

Banerjee also announced the rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. "Today, active cases has increased by 12 taking the total to 80. Please note that the density of population in Bengal is very high. There have been five deaths so far", the CM said.

New smartphone app for HCWs

Mamata Banerjee also spoke of the establishment of a smartphone application to help frontline healthcare workers. She said that her government has started an app called "Sandhane". The app will track where the health worker's location from locality to locality and find out which areas are affected and then take precautionary measures.

CM Banerjee took the meeting to urge business chambers to take responsibility for sanitization of markets as that will be a social work and lead to their sponsorship as well.

Mamata to talk to PM Modi

Earlier too, the Chief Minister spoke of how a prolonged lockdown had its benefit as well as issues with the common people but indicated that her stand will be shared with the Prime Minister directly. PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with all Chief Ministers through video conferencing on the April 11, including the Bengal Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee has not stated her stand on any extension of lockdown yet.

