West Bengal: BJP MP Alleges Politics In Distribution Of Relief Materials In Jhargam

In a shocking allegation, BJP MP from Jhargram in West Bengal alleged that the West Bengal administration is 'playing politics' with the distribution of relief materials during the national COVID-19 health crisis. Kunar Hembram on Tuesday alleged that the tribal families in his constituency were being denied relief materials because the letters of recommendation that they carried had his signatures.

Hembram claimed that around 22 tribal families in his area had collected the recommendation letters from him for getting relief, but when they reached out to the Block Development Officer, Jhargram, he refused to give them the materials.

The BJP MP revealed that he has now called up Jhargram District Magistrate Ayesha Rani, who has assured him that the tribal families from his constituency would get the relief materials from the BDO office on Wednesday. As per the latest figures reported by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the state has reached 80, with 10 people being discharged and 5 people succumbing to the virus.

CM Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19 in West Bengal

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that seven hotspots had been identified across West Bengal to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Hinting that there could be some relaxation for the unorganised sector on the work front in the future, she urged everyone to maintain social distancing. Moreover, she cautioned people not to unnecessarily come out even after the lockdown is lifted.

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,789 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

