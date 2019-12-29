Kane Williamson's Heartwarming Gesture Even After Losing The Test Series Is Priceless

Kane Williamson who is known for his icy cool composure and being the gentleman in modern-day cricket once again won the fans' hearts after the second Test match against Australia on Sunday. Even though New Zealand lost the Boxing Day Test on Day 4 comprehensively, Williamson's gesture was what stood out the most.

Kane Williamson's heartwarming gesture

Kane Williamson is known to win the cricket fans' hearts courtesy of his positive gestures irrespective of victories or defeats. After all, who can forget that smile on his facing post the World Cup final loss against England by the barest of all margins? Even after suffering an embarrassing 247-run loss, the Kiwi skipper was seen spending some time with the fans of his country.

This is what the Kiwi skipper had to say while addressing the New Zealand crowd who were present at the MCG.

"I know we are circled by authorities, and I hope you are all behaving. But the support around this Test match has truly been special and the guys hugely appreciate it. I imagine footballers feel a little bit like this, despite the result. But the passion has been truly inspiring. We want to thank you guys''.

Watch the full conversation here:

#SteadyTheShip with a big “Thanks Mate!” to all the Great New Zealanders who sung their hearts out all Test in support of the @BLACKCAPS! #BoxingDayTest #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tSgj5ERtad — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 29, 2019

Australia win the Test series

New Zealand who had started Day 4 after having lost two early wickets overnight tried to put up a fight and their batsmen tried to hang around for as much time as they could but the Aussie bowlers were too good for them and ensured that the Kiwis were given no chance to make a comeback in the contest.

Tom Blundell tried to delay the inevitable with his century. He scored a 210-ball 121 but unfortunately, did not receive too much support from the other end as the visitors were bundled out for 240 as Australia registered an emphatic win by 247 runs to win the three-match Test series 2-0.

The third and final Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3. The Aussies will be eyeing a clean sweep while the Black Caps will be looking to salvage pride.

