Manish Tewari Rebuts PM Modi For Citing Manmohan Singh's 2003 Speech Over CAA

General News

Manish Tiwari has rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's citing of a statement by former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in 2003 to justify the CAA.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's citing of a statement by former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2003 to justify the new citizenship law. Dr. Singh had in Parliament called for a liberal approach to granting relief to refugees fleeing religious persecution in Bangladesh. The PM quoted this episode, as done earlier by BJP's Twitter handle, to say that the citizenship law is exactly what his predecessor had suggested for. On this, Tewari argued that Singh didn't advocate granting citizenship to refugees based on religion.

READ | PM Modi Sets The Record Straight Over CAA, Adds 'NRC Was Drafted By Congress'

Rebukes claim on detention camps

Manish Tewari also slammed PM Modi on his claim that detention camps for immigrants are "rumours" spread by Congress. The PM in a rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground had said, "I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumours of detention-centres being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress.

It's a lie and is dividing the nation." On Twitter, Tewari shared a news article to debunk this claim of PM Modi.

READ | PM Modi Slams Violence By Anti-CAA Protesters: 'Burn My Effigies, Don't Attack Police'

PM kickstarts BJP's poll campaign in Delhi

Kickstarting BJP's campaign in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an electrifying crowd at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Speaking at Aabhar rally, PM Modi said that Ramlila maidan has played an important role in India's struggle. He started his speech with chants of 'Unity in Diversity, a speciality of India' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' The Prime Minister also spoke on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

READ | MEGA RALLY: PM Modi Slams AAP Govt For Delhi's Air, Water Pollution

READ | 'At Least Value Your Education, Read What CAA Is': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'propaganda'

Published:
