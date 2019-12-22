Manish Tewari Rebuts PM Modi For Citing Manmohan Singh's 2003 Speech Over CAA

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's citing of a statement by former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2003 to justify the new citizenship law. Dr. Singh had in Parliament called for a liberal approach to granting relief to refugees fleeing religious persecution in Bangladesh. The PM quoted this episode, as done earlier by BJP's Twitter handle, to say that the citizenship law is exactly what his predecessor had suggested for. On this, Tewari argued that Singh didn't advocate granting citizenship to refugees based on religion.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did say that people who are fleeing religious/ political persecution must be given asylum/ citizenship. However when did he ever say that religion should form the basis of citizenship. Compassion should be the basis of refuge not RELIGION. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 22, 2019

Rebukes claim on detention camps

Manish Tewari also slammed PM Modi on his claim that detention camps for immigrants are "rumours" spread by Congress. The PM in a rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground had said, "I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumours of detention-centres being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress.

It's a lie and is dividing the nation." On Twitter, Tewari shared a news article to debunk this claim of PM Modi.

-@narendramodi says in the Ramlila Grounds - there are no detention centres in India. His Govt told Rajya Sabha on 27 th November 2019 that 28 people died in Detention Camps in Assam. Are you correct PM or your Home Minister? https://t.co/1skEjYMTIY — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 22, 2019

PM kickstarts BJP's poll campaign in Delhi

Kickstarting BJP's campaign in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an electrifying crowd at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Speaking at Aabhar rally, PM Modi said that Ramlila maidan has played an important role in India's struggle. He started his speech with chants of 'Unity in Diversity, a speciality of India' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' The Prime Minister also spoke on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

