Shivaji Jayanti Celebrations In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About It

Shivaji Jayanti is one of the prominent festivals celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. Shivaji was one of the bravest Maratha warriors who reigned during the time of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. February 19 of every year is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti on the occasion of this Maratha hero’s birthday.

Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Mumbai is carried with great pomp and cheer. The day has also been declared as a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra. Memorials and statues of Shivaji are found throughout the state especially in the city of Mumbai. Even the Indian Navy’s INS Shivaji is named after this historical figure.

Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Mumbai is carried out for one day. The main highlight of the Shivaji Jayanti celebration is the colourful procession that is organised on this day every year. Many dancers are also hired who perform on traditional Marathi songs during the Shivaji Jayanti celebration.

Shivaji was a great hero for the Marathas and people still remember him fondly. Many people come to attend the festivities of Shivaji Jayanti and show respect towards this brave warrior. Many people offer flowers and garlands to the statue of Shivaji at the Shivenri fort located in Junnar, Pune district.

This place is touted to be the birthplace of Shivaji. Other than Maharashtra, Shivaji Jayanti celebrations are also carried out in the states of Goa and Karnataka.

Many activities are also carried out at Shivaji Park in Dadar, for Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Mumbai. Schools in Mumbai also observe this festival in order to remind the young minds about the military prowess and bravery of Shivaji Maharaj. However, the celebrations are mostly carried out on February 18, since February 19 is a state holiday.

Students usually enact scenes from the life of Shivaji and carry forward his legends. Sometimes even a puja is conducted to seek blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Jayanti is also a bank holiday and all banks remain closed on this day.

