The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shivaji Jayanti Celebrations In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About It

Festivals

Here is all one needs to know about the Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Mumbai. Read on for more information on how Mumbai celebrates the birthday of Shivaji

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
shivaji jayanti celebration in mumbai

Shivaji Jayanti is one of the prominent festivals celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. Shivaji was one of the bravest Maratha warriors who reigned during the time of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. February 19 of every year is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti on the occasion of this Maratha hero’s birthday.

Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Mumbai is carried with great pomp and cheer. The day has also been declared as a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra. Memorials and statues of Shivaji are found throughout the state especially in the city of Mumbai. Even the Indian Navy’s INS Shivaji is named after this historical figure.

Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Mumbai

Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Mumbai is carried out for one day. The main highlight of the Shivaji Jayanti celebration is the colourful procession that is organised on this day every year. Many dancers are also hired who perform on traditional Marathi songs during the Shivaji Jayanti celebration.

Also Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Quotes In Marathi To Celebrate This Special Day

Shivaji was a great hero for the Marathas and people still remember him fondly. Many people come to attend the festivities of Shivaji Jayanti and show respect towards this brave warrior. Many people offer flowers and garlands to the statue of Shivaji at the Shivenri fort located in Junnar, Pune district.

This place is touted to be the birthplace of Shivaji. Other than Maharashtra, Shivaji Jayanti celebrations are also carried out in the states of Goa and Karnataka.

Also Read: Shivaji Jayanti Messages To Share On WhatsApp With Your Friends And Family

Many activities are also carried out at Shivaji Park in Dadar, for Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Mumbai. Schools in Mumbai also observe this festival in order to remind the young minds about the military prowess and bravery of Shivaji Maharaj. However, the celebrations are mostly carried out on February 18, since February 19 is a state holiday.

Students usually enact scenes from the life of Shivaji and carry forward his legends. Sometimes even a puja is conducted to seek blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Jayanti is also a bank holiday and all banks remain closed on this day.

Also Read: Is Shivaji Jayanti A Bank Holiday? Here Are The Details About The Day

Also Read: Shivaji Jayanti Celebration In Schools: Everything You Need To Know

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS TRUMP'S VISIT
RENUKA CHOWDHURY ON UDDHAV'S REMARK
NARENDRA MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SHIVAJI
AMNESTY INDIA LAYS ALLEGATIONS
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD