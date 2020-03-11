Manoj Tiwari says daughter 'worried about Delhi violence'; posts advice after their outing

Manoj Tiwari had been busy with intense campaigning for the recently-held Delhi Assembly elections. Despite the efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi chief, the party could not do well in the polls, bagging only eight seats, while Aam Aadmi Party came to power again. As the political battlefield calmed down on an election level, and also on the streets post the riots, the actor-politician spent some time with his daughter.

Taking to Twitter, Tiwari shared pictures of his outing with his daughter Jiya as they went shopping. As he clicked pictures while the youngster tried on clothes, he shared that his daughter looked worried about the violence in Delhi. Tiwari wrote that with a lot of ‘difficulty’, he managed to convince her for shopping.

The Bigg Boss 4 star also stated that as she is growing up, she has started to miss her father more. Tiwari admitted that he was not able to give her enough time. Sending out a message for parents, he said one should give enough time to their children.

Here’s the post

कल शाम अपनी बेटी के साथ कुछ वक़्त बिताया,वो भी दिल्ली की हिंसा से चिंतित दिखी।बड़ी मुश्किल से उसे थोड़ी शॉपिंग कराई।जैसे जैसे वो बड़ी हो रही है अपने पिता को miss करने लगी है.. ये सच है कि मैंने उसको पूरा समय नहीं दे पाया हुँ

Pls अपने बच्चों को समय दीजिए.. pic.twitter.com/kanI20TY8k — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) March 11, 2020

Jiya is Tiwari’s only child with ex-wife Rani. The youngster had passed her class 12 examinations last year in May, after which she received a watch as a gift from her father.

आज मुंबई आकर अपनी बेटी से मिला.. कुछ समय उसके साथ बिताया..जिया.. feeling proud क्यूँकि आपलोगों की दुआ से उसने ICSC board से 10+2 की परीक्षा 95.2% अंक से पास किया है.. उसको Gift में एक watch दिया.. इतने से ही ख़ुश हो गई वो..

एक बेटी आपको कितना proud फ़ील करा सकती है.. pic.twitter.com/O3yHifyMQk — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 18, 2019

