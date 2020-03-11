The Debate
Manoj Tiwari Says Daughter 'worried About Delhi Violence'; Posts Advice After Their Outing

General News

Manoj Tiwari said his daughter was 'worried about Delhi violence' as they went shopping. He admitted not spending time with her, while urging parents to do so.

Manoj Tiwari says daughter 'worried about Delhi violence'; posts advice after their outing

Manoj Tiwari had been busy with intense campaigning for the recently-held Delhi Assembly elections. Despite the efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi chief, the party could not do well in the polls, bagging only eight seats, while Aam Aadmi Party came to power again. As the political battlefield calmed down on an election level, and also on the streets post the riots, the actor-politician spent some time with his daughter. 

Taking to Twitter, Tiwari shared pictures of his outing with his daughter Jiya as they went shopping. As he clicked pictures while the youngster tried on clothes, he shared that his daughter looked worried about the violence in Delhi. Tiwari wrote that with a lot of ‘difficulty’, he managed to convince her for shopping. 

The Bigg Boss 4 star also stated that as she is growing up, she has started to miss her father more. Tiwari admitted that he was not able to give her enough time. Sending out a message for parents, he said one should give enough time to their children. 

Jiya is Tiwari’s only child with ex-wife Rani. The youngster had passed her class 12 examinations last year in May, after which she received a watch as a gift from her father. 

