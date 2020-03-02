Manoj Tiwari Calls For Opposition's Speeches To Be Examined For Hate Speech

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday spoke about hate speech allegations against BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur and stated that be it Anurag Thakur or anyone else, all those found guilty of making hate speech should be punished.

While interacting with a news agency the BJP MP said, " The speeches by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi should also be examined. Everyone who has been alleged of making hate speech should be investigated. Let Anurag Thakur's speech also be examined. If you and I start deciding who is responsible for hate speech, then there will be riots on the street. I appeal to the court to decide who's speech comes under the category of hate speech. All those found responsible for making this kind of instigating speeches should be punished."

Manoj Tiwari slams Opposition for politicising riots

When asked about the Opposition's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, Manoj Tiwari stated that the Opposition just wants to politicise everything. "First they instigate people and then they play blame games. Ashok Gehlot had stated that even after riots in the National Capital, why was President Trump's visit not cancelled, this shows that the Opposition has issues with the growth of India. People of Delhi and India will respond to those who are politicising the Delhi riots," he said.

Delhi HC issues notice on FIR against hate speech

Earlier on February 28, the Delhi High Court Bench bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan, and other political leaders. These pleas along with the previous plea seeking FIR against hate speech given by BJP leaders- Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra will be heard together on April 13.

