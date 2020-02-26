Maulana Azad Students' Union Call For Boycott Of Classes To Protest Against Violence

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Students' Union on Tuesday issued a notice to boycott classes and internal examinations on Wednesday to show solidarity against the recent attacks in Delhi and Aligarh. According to reports, the students' union has also requested the students to gather in large numbers at BAB-E-ILM on the university campus.

The notice read:"MANUU Students' Union requestsall the students of MANUU to boycott the classes, internals as well as TP on February 26. In solidarity with Aligarh and Delhi in the wake of recent attack on anti-CAA, NRC and NPR peaceful protesters. All are requested to gather in large numbers at BAB-E-ILM."

Violence in Aligarh, internet suspended

The protests against the newly amended citizenship laws took a violent turn on February 23, after a clash broke out between the protesters and the police. The police had fired teargas shells to disperse the mob indulging in the vandalisation of property and throwing stones at security personnel in the upper Kot area of the Kotwali police station, said police sources.

There were reports of injuries to some people but the exact number of those injured in clashes is yet to ascertained, they said. According to further reports, amid the violence, the internet services were suspended till midnight in the area, police said.

Read: Home Minister Amit Shah gives Delhi police free hand to rein in Delhi violence: Sources

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In an escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

Read: Delhi violence: NSA Ajit Doval meets DCP North-East to review law & order situation

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

Read: Delhi Violence: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari meet the injured at GTB hospital

Read: Delhi violence: AAJMI and JCC organise demonstrations outside CM Kejriwal's residence

(With ANI Inputs)