Delhi Violence: AAJMI And JCC Organise Demonstrations Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence

The Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) has organized a demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday night. According to reports, the organizations are demanding action against the rampant violence in the national capital and are seeking restoration of peace.

Earlier on Monday, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had demanded immediate arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in Northeast Delhi. The Committee gave a memorandum to the Delhi police regarding the matter. A complaint has also been filed against Mishra for inflammatory social posts and incendiary speeches on Sunday at Maujpur.

Home Ministry holds several meetings

Meanwhile, the Delhi government and Home Ministry have held multiple high-level meetings on Tuesday in order to review the law and order situation. Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi chief minister's Arvind Kejriwal. Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and other leaders.

Violence erupts in Northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jafrabad and Maujpur areas. While the Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life, one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

(Image Credits: ANI)