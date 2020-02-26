Delhi Violence: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari Meet The Injured At GTB Hospital

On Tuesday night, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the GTB Hospital to meet the people who had sustained injuries in the clashes that broke out in several part of the national capital.

Speaking to the media after meeting the injured, the Health Minister said, "I have been informed by the hospital authorities that yesterday 81 people were admitted and today 69 patients have been admitted. Further, I have been informed by the hospital of 13 deaths."

Dr Harsh Vardhan further added, "According to the hospital, out of the total injured persons,around 30 to 40 % of them have been discharged after they received proper treatment. I pray for their speedy recovery."

The Union minister further appealed to the people of Delhi to ''not pay attention to the rumours and keep calm and peace at such times."

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister stated that the two leaders visited the hospital to meet the injured and take stock of the medical facilities that was being provided to them.

He further added that "I instructed the hospital administration and doctors to provide the best treatment to the injured." He further added that he has directed the hospital authorities to keep him updated.

Delhi borders sealed

In a massive development, sources have reported that all Delhi borders have been sealed, keeping in mind the violent clashes that have escalated in the National Capital on Monday and continued on Tuesday. Authorities have stated that each and every vehicle is to be checked and then be allowed to cross into Delhi. Section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed in four districts.

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In an escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

