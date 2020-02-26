Delhi Violence: NSA Ajit Doval Meets DCP North-East to Review Law & Order Situation

Amid the rampant violence in North East Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday night visited the Deputy Commissioner of Police North East in Seelampur to review the current security situatio. According to reports, along with the DCP, senior police officers, including newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava, were also present in the meeting.

Home Ministry holds several meetings

Meanwhile, the Delhi government and Home Ministry have held multiple high-level meetings on Tuesday in order to review the law and order situation. Early on Tuesday, a high-level meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi chief minister's Arvind Kejriwal. Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and other leaders.

Top Officials assure police deployment to AAP MLAs

After waiting for over two hours outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence at Raj Niwas on Monday night, AAP MLAs met a top police officer. Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana, who visited the LG's residence, assured the MLAs of providing sufficient police deployment in the violence-hit areas of North East Delhi.

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri, while several others have been injured. According to recent reports, over 10 civilians have lost their lives during the violence.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

