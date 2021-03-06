Martial Arts Expert Kiran Deoli Breaks 12 World Records; 1st Woman To Achieve Mammoth Feat

Kiran Deoli Uniyal is the first Indian female who has achieved 12 World Records in Martial Arts in speed elbow strikes and kicks. With her commendable performance in Martial Arts, the 47-year-old desires to inspire and encourage Martial Arts for Fitness and Self Defence among girls and women in India, besides breaking the stereotype mentality and proving the fact that age is no limit for pursuing fitness. India Records and High Range Book of World Records, an ISO and UK accredited world record has given her the title of achieving “First Woman/Female to achieve Most/Maximum Numbers of World Records in Martial Arts in India”.

Kiran Deoli Uniyal achieves 12 World Records

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, Uniyal has made a record of 258 full contact elbow strikes in one minute using alternate elbows in the female category. She has broken the record with a speed of 4.3 strikes per second. Apart from that, Martial art expertise Uniyal made the records in "The most full contact knee strikes in three minutes (one leg) in the female category with 263 strikes" & "The most full contact knee strikes alternate legs in one minute in women category with 120 strikes."

Uniyal aims to inspire Indian women for fitness

Deoli is the wife of Col Sunil Uniyal and a native of Uttrakhand, India. The 47-years-old Martial Arts Practitioner and philanthropist is also a mother of two children. According to Kiran, "when crime against women is increasing, Martial Arts has become very essential and important for all women and girls to pursue for their self-defence." She has said, "Martial Arts can be learned and practiced at any age with regular and disciplined fitness training." Uniyal affirmed, "speed and reflexes play a vital role in Martial Arts, self-defence, since it is important to neutralise the perpetrator or an attacker and bring him to ground in the initial few secs, which can scare him, besides giving courage and confidence to self."

