Chris Gayle Sets Another Superlative World Record After Vintage Fifty In PSL 2021 Match

Chris Gayle returned to form as he scored a rapid 68 against Lahore Qalandars in his side’s most recent match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season. He brought up his 86th T20 fifty, and in doing so, created a major world record in the shortest form of the game. Despite his batting heroics, Gayle ended up on the losing side as the Quetta Gladiators succumbed to their second successive defeat in the tournament.

Chris Gayle entertains in PSL 2021

Chris Gayle now has a 50-plus T20 score in every full-member country

Chris Gayle’s 40-ball 68-run knock against the Lahore Qalandars was his first-ever T20 half-century in Pakistan. Overall, the T20 batting connoisseur has 108 scores of 50-plus in the shortest form of the game. By notching up his maiden fifty in Pakistan, the cricketer has now achieved a major distinction of scoring at least one half-century in each of the first ten full-member countries.

India has been Gayle’s favourite hunting ground with the bat in T20 cricket, as the left-hander has 37 scores of 50 or more in the country. Interestingly, his highest T20 score of 175 was also scored at an Indian venue. Chris Gayle’s home country, West Indies, appears to be his second favourite place to bat as he has reached a score of 50 about 20 times there.

Chris Gayle hammers 68 from 40 balls in PSL 2021

Chris Gayle in Quetta Gladiators 2021 squad

The Quetta Gladiators will now face the Peshwar Zalmi on Friday, February 26 in their third match of the ongoing PSL 2021 season. Ahead of the game, here is a look at the entire Quetta Gladiators 2021 squad.

PSL 2021 live streaming details

The PSL 2021 live streaming in India will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network. The PSL 2021 live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

A look into Chris Gayle career stats

The Chris Gayle career stats in the shortest format makes for a staggering read. T20’s most proficient competitor, Gayle is known for his brash hitting as an international cricketer as well as a T20 freelancer. To date, he has played 413 matches across his national side and a number of franchises across world’s leading T20 leagues. The left-handed batsman has aggregated 13,691 runs at an average of 38.35 with 86 half-centuries and 22 tons.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021

Chris Gayle will soon be seen playing for the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On January 20, he was among the 16 cricketers retained by the franchise and at the age of 40, he is the senior-most member of their squadron. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Kings squad for the IPL 2021 season.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021 Punjab Kings squad

