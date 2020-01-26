R-Day: Meet India's Unsung Hero 'Captain Rambhau Lad'​​​​​​​ Who Led The 'Toofan Sena'

As Republic TV salutes the valour and courage of the unsung heroes of India in its special Republic Day broadcast, one such courageous story was that of Ramchandra Sripati Lad, popularly known as 'Captain Rambhhau Lad' who led the Toofan Sena which was the armed wing of the Prati Sarkar (an astonishing chapter in India’s struggle for freedom).

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day, as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast, freedom fighter Captain Rambhau Lad's grandson Deepak Lad said that the brave men of the Toofan Sena led by the Prati Sarkar were so powerful that the British could never manage to establish rule in the Satara district of Maharashtra.

READ | Republic Day: Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami Explains Her Stellar Journey In The IAF

"The prati sarkar, headed by the legendary Krantisinh Nana Patil, functioned as a parallel government in the villages it controlled. It organised the supply and distribution of foodgrain, set up a market structure and ran a judicial system. It also penalised moneylenders, pawnbrokers and landlord collaborators of the Raj," Deepak Lad said.

The Toofan Sena conducted daring strikes on imperial armouries, trains, treasuries and post offices. It brought relief to the peasants and labourers in great distress.

READ | Republic Day: Pak-born Nita Kanwar Shares Her Journey From Sindh To Becoming Tonk Sarpanch

Looting of British Treasury

Speaking from his residence in Satara, Captain Rambhhau Lad narrated one such brave act by the Toofan Sena, where they looted a train which carried British treasury, particularly the salaries of British workers. Captain Lad said, that he, along with the Sena members, climbed on top of the train as soon as it halted, threw all its treasury on the side of the tracks and got off before it moved again.

The captain’s drawing-room at his residence in Satara is crowded with memories and mementos from the time. His own room holds his modest belongings, including his awards, recognitions, and photographs.

Deepak Lad brought each of his grandfather's achievements at the Republic TV studio to impart knowledge about Captain Rambhau Lad, the forgotten hero of the freedom struggle.

READ | Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade Begins In Delhi, India's Military Might On Display

READ | Republic Day: PM Modi Pays Homage To Fallen Soldiers At National War Memorial