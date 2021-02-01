MHA Extends Internet Services Suspension Across Protest Sites On Delhi Border Till Feb 2

As farmers from several states continue to throng borders of the national capital to intensify the ongoing protests against the farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the ban on internet services across the protesting sites. In a bid to maintain the law and order situation and also curb the spread of misinformation, the Home Ministry suspended internet services till February 2 at Delhi's SInghu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

The two-month-long protests has regained strength as farmers have arrived in huge numbers after the emotional appeal by Rakesh Tikait forcing officials to tighten the security in surrounding areas. Internet services have been suspended on the borders of the national capital since January 31 in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally.

"In exercise of the power conferred under sub-rule of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 23:00 hours on January 31 to 23:00 hours on February 2," the Home Ministry order reads.

Political parties rush to Ghazipur

Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday reached the Ghazipur border to extend their support to the farmers' protest as they met with BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Tikait, who is amongst the many farm leaders booked for the violence that broke out on January 26, had claimed that the Union Government has planned a conspiracy to defame the farmers' agitation. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged more political parties to come by and extend their support to the farmer leaders and unite for a 'greater cause', keeping politics aside.

Days before Badal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh reached the Kisan Mahapanchayat at UP's Muzaffarnagar, vowing to standby the protesting farmers, proclaiming that 'if Rakesh Tikait was arrested, we will get arrested with him'.

"This protest will continue till the three farm laws are repealed, without that we won't return home. The way they have treated farmers and India, even stones will cry. This government is killing humanity. I was worried when Rakesh Tikait cried yesterday. CM Kejriwal also talked to him and told that if Rakesh Tikait is arrested, we will also get arrested with him," he said.

