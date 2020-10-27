MHA Extends Lockdown In Containment Zones Till Nov 30; Unlock Guidelines Remain Unchanged

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the containment zones across the country till November 30, 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, the guidelines for reopening of activities in areas outside containment zones shall continue to be applicable in the Unlock 6 phase. This implies that state governments shall retain the power to take decisions for allowing certain activities having a relatively high risk of COVID-19 infection such as schools and coaching institutions, state and private universities for research scholars, gatherings above the limit of 100 people, etc.

However, the MHA has stressed that states and Union Territories cannot impose any local lockdowns outside containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretaries of all states have been advised to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at the grassroots level and ensure the enforcement of wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Currently, there are 79,46,429 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 72,01,070 patients have been discharged and 1,19,502 fatalities have been reported. After the country recorded the lowest single-day COVID-19 tally in three months, the active cases stand at 6,25,857.

MHA extends the Guidelines for Re-opening



Press release - https://t.co/uiQgaKS9bD — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) October 27, 2020

Read: 'Every Help Matters': IPS Officer's Initiative Inspires People To Help Needy Amid COVID-19

The following activities shall continue with restrictions:

International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons

Exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes.

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes up to 50% of their seating capacity.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to a ceiling of 200 persons.

Read: Scientists Identify Different Types Of Heart Damage Experienced By COVID-19 Patients

No restriction on movement of people and goods

The Unlock 6 guidelines also reiterate that there will not be any restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Moreover, no separate permission or e-permit shall be required for such movements. The MHA has continued to stress that vulnerable persons i.e persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home. They should ideally venture out only for essential purposes. Additionally, the use of Aarogya Setu App will continue to be encouraged.

Read: India Records Lowest Daily New Covid Cases In 3 Months; Total Active Cases At 6.25 Lakh