Rajnath Singh Reacts To Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Demands 'thorough Investigation'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reacted to the shocking attack on BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy, calling it a 'reflection of the declining law and order situation' in West Bengal. Asking for a thorough investigation into the attack, given the seriousness of the incident, Rajnath Singh demanded that those behind the incident be identified and responsibility is affixed. "I spoke to BJP national president Mr. JP Nadda over the attack on his convoy during his stay in West Bengal over the phone and got information about the incident in detail. This incident is a reflection of the declining law and order in the state of West Bengal," he said.

"In a democracy, it is very worrying to target political leaders in this manner. Given the seriousness of the attack on the convoy of the BJP national president, it should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility of this incident should be fixed," the Defence Minister added.

पश्चिम बंगाल के प्रवास के दौरान भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्रीमान @JPNadda के क़ाफ़िले पर हुए हमले के बाद मैंने उनसे फ़ोन पर बात करके उनके कुशल क्षेम की जानकारी प्राप्त की है। यह घटना पश्चिम बंगाल राज्य की गिरती क़ानून व्यवस्था का परिचायक है। १/२ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 10, 2020

लोकतंत्र में राजनीतिक नेताओं को इस तरह से निशाना बनाना बेहद चिंताजनक है। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के क़ाफ़िले पर हुए हमले की गम्भीरता को देखते हुए इसकी पूरी जाँच की जानी चाहिए और इस घटना की ज़िम्मेदारी तय की जानी चाहिए। २/२ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 10, 2020

JP Nadda's convoy attacked

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging. Owing to this as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah has dialed the Bengal DGP on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. "Near Siralkol bus stand, TMC goons beat up BJP workers in front of the police and pelted stoned on my car," the BJP leader said. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel too were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Our cars attacked in Bengal!!

Window panes broken

Shri Shivprakash ji,Shri Sanjay Mayukh ji & myself were travelling in this car.

One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!!

God save our lives!!@MamataOfficial is this democracy?? pic.twitter.com/Jt71XyDZzc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief Nadda, on Wednesday, has assured that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal.

