Puducherry: Minister Krishna Rao Will Go To PM Modi Over Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for delaying the construction of an engineering college in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. A couple of months back, Krishna Rao on Saturday hit out at the territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly impeding the implementation of developmental schemes evolved for Yanam region from where Rao had been elected to the assembly.

"Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is preventing the beginning of construction work of an engineering college whose funds were allotted by the Central government. Therefore, along with the Chief Minister, I will meet the Prime Minister and will complain against her for the delay," Rao told ANI.

He further purported that Bedi has prohibited officials from holding the People's Festival and flower fair in Yanam this year, which had been a tradition in the region from the past many years.

Kiran Bedi Says CM making incorrect statements on SEC's appointment

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was issuing allegedly incorrect statements by saying she has no authority to appoint or quash the appointment of the state election commissioner (SEC). The Chief Minister had said at a press conference on Wednesday that neither the Lieutenant Governor nor the Union Home Ministry has any power to cancel the appointment of the SEC to conduct the civic polls.

"The appointment is fait accompli," he had said. The Chief Minister had said the SEC was appointed by the government in July last year through a notification issued as per the then directions of the Speaker on the floor of the House in response to a plea by members belonging to both the ruling and opposition parties.

