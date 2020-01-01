Lt. Guv Kiran Bedi:"I don't instigate the opposition, they are free to give the petitions"

The conflict between the Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy and Lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi has managed to be in the spotlight for quite some time now. There have been reports of conflicts between the two over various administrative and governance issues ever since they took over their respective offices in 2016.

Puducherry chief minister Narayanasamy on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle and released a series of Tweets attacking the Puducherry Lt Guv Kiran Bedi.

In his tweets, he called the Puducherry Raj Nivas (Governor's office) for acting as an office of BJP. He further stated that the people of the state had voted for a democratic government and were against the Lieutenant General's ''autocratic parallel governance''. The chief minister further stated that Bedi was trying to cut down the revenue models of the state created by the elected government. He also called out the Lieutenant Governor for using the opposition party MLAs to give petitions for the issue she wanted to raise.

Earlier in the week, AIADMK MLA Vyapuri Manikandan met Kiran Bedi and submitted a petition asking for a probe to be conducted on Chief Minister Narayanasamy's official Singapore visit and obliged that the Lt. Governor should act and stop from legalising the casino and lottery at Puducherry, which was announced by the Chief Minister a few days ago.

'I don't instigate opposition'- Kiran Bedi

When the CM announced about the government planning to legalize casino and lottery in the Union Territory, Bedi expressing her discontentment said that these kinds of activities should not be legalised, as the people of Puducherry do not want to involve themselves in gambling and lose their hard-earned money. She also stated that there are multiple ways in which the government can increase its revenue.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi reacted to the tweets by stating that "I don't instigate opposition, they are free to give any petitions. I don't scuttle, I just prevent leakages and diversions to ensure that the government stays within the budgetary limits"

In one of his tweets, the Chief Minister had also slammed the Lieutenant Governor for not abiding by the orders of the Madras high court. Reacting to which Bedi said, "Wait for the final orders, the Home ministry has challenged the orders of Madras high court."

