"CAA Not Against Muslims, Protests Not Needed," Says Minority Commission Chairman

Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Monday stated that the new citizenship law introduced recently by the Central Government is not against the Muslims of the country. He also stated that since the law does not harm the Muslims of the country, there is no need to protest over the same.

In his statement given to a news agency, he said, "I appeal to the protesters that protest isn't needed as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, isn't against Muslims of India. If at all they're protesting, it should be done peacefully." He also informed that if the Minorities commission needs to issue a notice over the matter, it will do so. Adding further he stated, "I also appeal to the protesters that such protests should not be done and that the police should show some restraint and control the situation calmly."

The statement from the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities comes after a spat erupted between police and protestors at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University after protests against the new citizenship law at both the Universities took a violent turn on Sunday.

PM Modi calls the protests to be 'unfortunate'

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendement Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and called the protests to be “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”. In his statement, he also stated that violence and disturbance of normal life was not part of the Indian ethos.

Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing.



Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Jamia Millia University protest

According to the police sources, over 50 student protestors who were detained during the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released by the cops on Monday. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police denied the reports of any casualty during the clashes. The police had entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

