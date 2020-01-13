PM Modi Hails KPT Centenarians, Says They Made The Port A 'powerful Symbol Of New India'

On Monday, January 13, PM Modi took to his Instagram to share some 'special moments' from his 2-day Kolkata trip. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kolkata Port on its 150th anniversary and renamed the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port.

Reportedly, he also handed a cheque of Rs 500 crores to Kolkata Port Trust to ensure pension to long-term employees and former employees of the Trust. Taking to his Instagram, PM Modi posted two pictures of him meeting some of the oldest members of the Trust, lauding them for their hard work and contribution.

"Meet Shri Nagina Bhagat and Shri Naresh Chandra Chakraborty. These extraordinary individuals are above the age of 100. They are the oldest among those who have worked at Kolkata Port. Happy to have met them yesterday. It is the hardwork of so many such people that has contributed to India’s growth," read his caption.

'A living legend'

The Kolkata port has now been renamed as the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee port. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at the event PM Modi said, "This port represents industrial, spiritual and self-sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, when the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is our responsibility to make it a powerful symbol of New India. This port has seen India earn its independence. It has seen India's journey from Satyagraha to Swacchagraha. This port isn't just a port for traders, it has also seen a lot of legends pass through it. I announce the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port."

Dr Mukherjee had set the stone for industrialisation in India. Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Damodar Valley Corporation and several others saw active participation from him.

