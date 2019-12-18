AIADMK MP Mohammed John Expelled From Muslim Jamaath Council For Voting In Favour Of CAA

After AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha MP A Mohammed John voted in the favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament, the Muslim Jamaath Council expelled him from the Islamic organisation on Tuesday. This comes as CAB became an Act on December 12 with the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. As per the new Act, the non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be entitled to Indian citizenship on facing any sort of religious persecution in their country.

DMK protests against CAA

The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged protests in Chennai and Kanchipuram districts to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed the Parliament last week. DMK had opposed the bill before it became an act in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. DMK President MK Stalin had earlier said that they were against the bill because it does not include Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims.

As per sources, protests were organised in all the 36 districts of Tamil Nadu and DMK MP Kanimozhi led it in Chennai while MK Stalin was leading the protest in Kanchipuram. As per MK Stalin's claims, there are over a lakh of Sri Lankan Tamils who have been living in the refugee camps in Tamil Nadu for a long time without having official citizenship. The protesters have asked the Centre to revoke the bill and accused them of invoking communal disharmony in the country.

MNM opposes CAA

Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also opposed the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the Supreme Court on Monday. This came after the apex court made a few observations and the Chief Justice of India stated that rioting must stop immediately, and peace must be upheld. He also said that public property has been damaged in these protests which is why violence must end. On Monday, senior Congress leader AK Antony had said that opposition leaders will meet the President under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi to lodge their protest against the government over alleged police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against CAA.

AGP opposes CAA

BJP’s ally in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad party after voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament has now opposed the Act. The key ally of BJP in the North-East held a meeting with the senior party leaders and announced their decision of not supporting the act on Saturday. According to media reports, the party is also likely to approach the Supreme Court against the new Act.

(With ANI Inputs)

