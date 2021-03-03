'More Than 80K Christians, Muslims In Vidyabharati Schools': RSS Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

Countering former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's remarks comparing radical Pakistani madrasas and RSS schools, Vidyabharti on Wednesday put out a statement highlighting the contributions of its schools across India towards the benefit of children. The Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shikha Sansthan, which runs Vidyabharati schools across the country, said that its institutions have been praised by renowned academics on several occasions and it aims to build a 'capable generation of patriots and dedication towards society by rising above the caste, creed, creed, community.'

The statement further added that around 80,000 Muslim and Christian students study in Vidyabharati schools, suggesting the inclusiveness of the institution, unlike radical madrasas.

"Vidyabharati is committed to the all-round development of boys and girls along with high-quality education at a minimum fee. There is a special focus in our schools on social harmony, omnipotence, equality and respect and respect of all ideas," the statement read.

Gandhi faces BJP, VHP wrath

The Wayanad MP on Tuesday reiterated his attack at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and alleged that it is doing something "fundamentally different" and filling up the institutions of the country with its people. In a conversation with Kaushik Basu, a professor at Cornell University in the US and India's former Chief Economic Advisor, Rahul also alleged that the RSS is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan."

Gandhi drew severe ire from several BJP and VHP leader who stated that the former Congress chief was just trying to create controversy 'to stay in news'. Calling the Gandhi scion 'foolish', BJP MP Rakesh Sinha told Republic TV, "I am convinced that he is foolish. He is insulting the Indian people and legitimizing Pakistan jihad with his statement. He just creates controversy to stay in news. There is a serious crisis in their party as 23 Congress leaders (referring to the G23) are criticizing Congress. To divert from such a thing he is doing this."

VHP's Alok Kumar furiously criticized Rahul's comment and stated, "Rahul Gandhi has compared the Sarasvati Shishu Mandirs with the terrorist-producing Madrassas in Pakistan. The statement is dishonest and false. Sarasvati Shishu Mandirs provide quality education to millions of Indian children all over the country. They provide an education that instils in them respect for the country, a good human value system, makes them responsible citizens, and equips them with the knowledge that they can use for a good life. It is for this reason that they are preferred over the govt or costly public schools. "

