Motivated By PM Modi, MoS Kishan Reddy Adpots Village In Telangana

General News

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday adopted the village - Gummudavelli in Kandukur Mandal in Telangana's Rangareddy district

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday adopted the village~Gummudavelli in Kandukur Mandal in Telangana's Rangareddy district. According to Reddy, he adopted the village after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that each MP should choose a village and develop it. 

Speaking on behalf of the village people, Reddy said, "Today is just an introductory session. Development should be discussed in the village.The Modi government is committed to developing the village beyond the dreams of Gandhi. The village will work towards the development of agriculture and the development of youth and tribal minorities. If the elders of the village were to sit down and discuss the politics of what our village should be, I am ready to do it." 

Reddy also participated in several developmental programs and met the local government representatives and other government officials.

Read: MoS Kishan Reddy demands Cong, Rahul Gandhi to reveal identities of those behind violence

Reddy unveils Ambedkar and Gandhi's statue

After adopting the village, the Panchayat Office held a review meeting with other members of the Sarpanch on village development. During the meeting, the MoS unveiled statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Reddy called them as "the men who guided India on the path of Swarajya." 

Read: MoS Kishan Reddy shares IMF's Oct 2019 data, says 'India amongst top 5 largest economies'

Read: Telangana BJP leader seeks Owaisi's apology, says 'Pathan must be booked for sedition'

Read: G Kishan Reddy: AIMIM giving provocative statements to incite anti-CAA protesters

(With ANI Inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
