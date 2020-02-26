Motivated By PM Modi, MoS Kishan Reddy Adpots Village In Telangana

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday adopted the village~Gummudavelli in Kandukur Mandal in Telangana's Rangareddy district. According to Reddy, he adopted the village after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that each MP should choose a village and develop it.

Speaking on behalf of the village people, Reddy said, "Today is just an introductory session. Development should be discussed in the village.The Modi government is committed to developing the village beyond the dreams of Gandhi. The village will work towards the development of agriculture and the development of youth and tribal minorities. If the elders of the village were to sit down and discuss the politics of what our village should be, I am ready to do it."

Reddy also participated in several developmental programs and met the local government representatives and other government officials.

Undertook a padayatra in Gummadavelli in Telangana, the village I adopted under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (#SAGY) and later inaugurated various developmental works & a medical camp in the village, that will benefit the residents of the village and make it an ‘Adarsh Gram’. pic.twitter.com/8607c1AWIf — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 25, 2020

As part of my visit to Gummadavelli, Telangana, I conducted a Grama Sabha wherein the residents of the village participated in large numbers & expressed their needs & aspirations to make the village an ‘Adarsh Gram’ in the times to come.

Noted their points for consideration#SAGY pic.twitter.com/J79gAMbALN — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 25, 2020

Reddy unveils Ambedkar and Gandhi's statue

After adopting the village, the Panchayat Office held a review meeting with other members of the Sarpanch on village development. During the meeting, the MoS unveiled statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Reddy called them as "the men who guided India on the path of Swarajya."

Unveiled statues of B R Ambedkar & Mahatma Gandhi, the men who guided India on path of Swarajya, today in Gummadavelli, Telangana.

In the noon, I got to share a meal with the residents of the thanda, before my departure from a successful visit to my adopted village under #SAGY. pic.twitter.com/AMh3U8VMhK — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 25, 2020

(With ANI Inputs)