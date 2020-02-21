Telangana BJP Leader Seeks Owaisi's Apology, Says 'Pathan Must Be Booked For Sedition'

Amid the controversy over AIMIM party spoekesperson Waris Pathan's communal remarks,Telangana BJP leader Ramchander Rao said that he should be booked for sedition. Rao, also called for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi to apologise and take action against his party member.

'FIle sedition charge against him'

First Sherjil Imam,then free Kashmir slogan in Mumbai, Pathan in Mumbai,now Amulya raising pak zindabad, adamancy of Shaheen Bagh protesters who are fed with biryani, &many incidents during Anti CAA protests. What does it indicate and who are behind them?@JPNadda @blsanthosh — N Ramchander Rao (@RaoMlc) February 21, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The same language was spoken by Akbaruddin Owaisi in Nirmal in Baisan. This type of language and attitude shows secessionist tendencies in this party is increasing. We condemn it and Assadudin Owaisi should apologise and the action should be taken against Patan for sedition because he is openly stating that they want freedom. I ask freedom from what. India is the most secular country and Hindus are the most secular race in the world. We are all co-existing for the past thousands of years in this country in spite of different religions, caste, and communities. This language creates a rift between two countries and he should be booked for sedition," he said.

A video surfaced on Thursday showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have to take Azadi and if it is not given, it must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (to Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and they are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan. He added, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

After facing heavy backlash for his communal comments, Pathan, on Friday claimed that he was being taken "out of context." He added that he could never say anything that would hurt the sentiment of any individual irrespective of caste, community or gender. Earlier, AIMIM sources had told Republic TV that Waris Pathan had been 'warned' by his party for the remark, but no action would be taken against him.

