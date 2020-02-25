MoS Kishan Reddy Demands Cong, Rahul Gandhi To Reveal Identities Of Those Behind Violence

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday asked Congress and Rahul Gandhi to reveal the identities of persons behind the violence in the national capital. He further termed the violence as a 'conspiracy' to defame the country at the international level as US President Donald is on a visit to India.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Reddy said, "Today anti-CAA protesters have pelted stones against police, vandalized and burned properties at many places. It is a conspiracy to defame India internationally. One police constable died during the riots. I ask Congress party and a few other political parties as to who will take the responsibility and why this conspiracy."

He further added, "Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi should reveal who is behind this Delhi violence to defame India particularly when United States President Donald Trump is on a visit to the country. We have brought all the necessary forces and Home Minister Amit Shah has given orders to Delhi Police. Each person involved in the violence shall be identified."

'We will take strict action'

Speaking about the escalating violence in the national capital, the MoS said, "Since the last two-months protesters at Shaheen Bagh have blocked a road and the Central Government did not take any action. If the protests are under the limits, it can be tolerated. But we will not tolerate any violence, we shall take strict action. No person responsible for this violence shall be spared."

Sonia Gandhi's appeal

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony. She also appealed to the citizens to "defeat the ill intentions of forces" who are trying to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, a head police constable - Ratan Lal who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

