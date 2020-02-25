G Kishan Reddy: AIMIM Giving Provocative Statements To Incite Anti-CAA Protesters

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for giving provocative statements to incite people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also alleged that the stone-pelting incident in Maujpur was a conspiracy to defame India internationally. Seven lives have been claimed in incidents of violence in the national capital on Monday, after pro and anti CAA protestors clashed in several areas.

Speaking to the media Reddy said, "The AIMIM members, including President Asaduddin Owaisi, has been making irresponsible statements and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is supporting the organisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government will not tolerate the violence done in the name of anti-CAA protests."

Owaisi slams BJP

Earlier today, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while condemning the violence in the national capital, alleged that Delhi Police sided with "rioters" to pelt stones.

Speaking at a public meeting Owaisi said, "I condemn the violence that broke out in Delhi in which a cop and civilians died. Delhi Police was pelting stones along with rioters. I condemn this. It is shameful that violence broke out when a foreign country's President is on a visit to India and coming to Delhi."

"It is really shameful to the country. Your (BJP) leader has said yesterday that he is giving three days time... I condemn the Delhi violence and request Amit Shah to maintain peace in Delhi. We want to tell the Prime Minister that the snakes you raised in your backyard will bite you." he said.

Delhi Violence

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. While Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video of himself warning the Delhi Police that "they will not stop" after US President Donald Trump leaves the country. Violence in the national capital is taking place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea pertaining to the Delhi violence on February 26. The petitioners including Wajahat Habibullah prayed for a direction to be issued to the Delhi police to register FIRs based on the complaints regarding the violence. The SC will hear the plea along with the petitions demanding the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh.

As per an order issued by DCP Ved Prakash Surya, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after the continuous violence witnessed in many parts of the district.

