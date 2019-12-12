Most Googled Topics In India 2019: Cricket World Cup, LS Polls Top List

Google has released the list of the most common searches of 2019, the report indicates that this years' list was very diverse with a lot of different categories like cricket, politics, and movies. But despite the variety near the top of the list, the Cricket World Cup and the Lok Sabha elections dominated.

What India Googled most in 2019?

The ICC Cricket World Cup in which England lifted the trophy was the top searched event of 2019, followed by the Lok Sabha Elections where the Bharatiya Janta Party retained control of the government. The third spot in the most searched for trends goes to ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission. The fourth and fifth spot on the list belonged to movies, with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh beating Avengers: Endgame.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was shot down and captured by Pakistan forces before being returned was the most searched personality in 2019 in India. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took the second spot followed by cricketer Yuvraj Singh. This year, the slots of the Most Searched People Of The Year list by Google India have been filled by actors Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria.

Read: Google, Facebook No Longer World's Most Desirable Workplaces: Report

Raed: Filmmaker Suneel Darshan Wins Copyright Case Against Google, YouTube, Feels 'vindicated'

While no Khan of the Bollywood or any other A-lister from the bollywood industry made it to the top 10, Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria claimed the 5th and 8th spot respectively. The Lok Sabha elections followed by ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took the first and second spots respectively in the most trending news category. The debate around Article 370 earned the third spot.

The top searched for songs were Le Photo Le, Teri Meri Kahani and Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan. On a global scale Avengers: Endgame that was the epic conclusion of the Avengers saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took the top spot in the movie category while HBO'S Game of Thrones was the most searched for the TV show of 2019. In the global songs section, Old Town Road took the first spot in the sogs category.

Read: Sundar Pichai Shares New Password Protection Feature For Google Chrome

Read: Vicky Kaushal And Tara Sutaria Most Searched People In 2019 - Google India