Mumbai-based Animator Creates Portrait Of Shivaji Maharaj With Over 46,000 Plastic Bits

A mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji, solely made of plastic by a Mumbai-based animation artist has achieved a new world record. The 10x8 feet high mosaic portrait was created in Mumbai, on the occasion of Shivaji's birth anniversary.

What a masterpiece!

Working as a high-tech animator in a private company, Nitin Dinesh Kamble, constructed the masterpiece of 10x8 feet using a total of 46,080 assorted plastic pieces of six distinct colours, in just 10 days time, in Mumbai's Andheri.

Mumbai: Nitin Dinesh Kamble has made a mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Andheri on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti (birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as per Hindu calendar) today. He says, "this portrait has been made using 46080 plastic beads." pic.twitter.com/e9LqddPyfV — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Animation on point

Kamble, reportedly obtained the raw material required for the portrait from Bhubaneswar and accomplished the entire effort of colouring it himself. Kamble believes in the multiple benefits of plastic besides the ban imposed on the same. In an attempt to work on something creative and presentable with plastic, the idea of a portrait of the king, Chhatrapati Shivaji entered his mind.

When asked about the inspiration behind the mosaic portrait, Kamble told ANI: "I have made a portrait of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have used 46,080 plastic bits to make it. In India, there is a ban on plastic but there is not a lot we can do about the plastic that is already in the market. I was also working full time so I had to spend my nights to make the portrait. It took about 10 days for me to complete the portrait. I purchased the raw material from Bhubaneswar and coloured it in six different colours myself,"

Kamble had decided on doing something good and presentable with plastic, thus the portrait.

Kamble further added: "This portrait has been registered in the World Records India. This is my first world record. I want to do more for our freedom fighters in the future because I feel like the younger generation should know about them and take inspiration."

Read: Ex-US Marine George Hood Planks For Over 8 Hours, Sets Guinness World Record

Read: Sri Lankan Children's Book 'Wonder Crystal' Breaks Guinness World Records

World Record Sensation

His splendid art of creativity has not only garnered him a world record but also tremendous love and appreciation from people all around the country. Kamble has been immensely lauded for his art of the late Indian warrior king. Many people took to Twitter to share the proud moment and grant their love and wishes to the animator.

Talent!! Simply brilliant — Raksha Ramaiah 🇮🇳 (@RakshaRamaiah) March 11, 2020

Apratim 👌 — Mayur Lawate (@LawateMayur) March 11, 2020

जय भवानी — Ritvik Saxena 🇮🇳 (@imritvik) March 11, 2020

Mumbai-based animator, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj portrait | This 10x8-foot mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has set a new world record | Trending & Viral News https://t.co/hm085fZMK7 — ashit parikh (@parikhashit) March 12, 2020

Read: MP Dentist Extracts 'longest Human Tooth Ever'; Could Set New Guinness World Record

Read: IPL 2020: Maharashtra Govt Bans Ticket Sales For Mumbai Matches After Coronavirus Threat