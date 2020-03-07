Sri Lankan Children's Book 'Wonder Crystal' Breaks Guinness World Records

According to latest media reports, a Sri Lankan book has recently created a ‘Guinness World Record’. Its author has been rewarded with this honour for the amazing work in her book “Wonder Crystal”. She achieved this world record for the most number of alternate endings for her book. Read all about this feat below-

"Wonder Crystal” achieves Guinness World Record

The Colombo Gazette newspaper said in one of their reports that the book “Wonder Crystal” written by the veteran author/writer Sybil Wettasinghe has created a Guinness World Record. The book “Wonder Crystal” was launched with the main objective of inspiring and encouraging children to use their creativity and explore their own thinking and imagination and thus try to complete the story. This would include children’s contribution to the book through their creative writing, drawing, and poetry.

The book “Wonder Crystal” is the only book started by the writer and completed by children. This children’s book is the world’s first book to have 1,250 completed alternative endings. Hence ‘Brand Munchee’ achieved this Guinness world record title by the Ceylon Biscuits Limited (Sri Lanka) at Colombo on 5 March 2020.

Image courtesy: @munchee.srilanka

The book was launched on 4 March 2020 in a ceremony with a large group of children from all different parts of the country who took part in completing the story. The book “Wonder Crystal” is said to have received around 20,000 alternative endings, of which 1,250 were completed alternative endings. The author is quite famous in the literary world and many of her books have been translated into several other languages.

The author Kala Keerthi Sybil Wettasinghe produced a narrative called Kuda Hora for the children's page of the newspaper for the first time in the year 1953. Reportedlyw, this wasf her first attempt to write. Over the years, she has written many other books such as ‘Child In Me’, ‘The Umbrella Thief’, ‘Strange Visitors to the Cat Country’, ‘Little Granny’, and ‘Hoity the Fox’, among others. She has also been awarded by many big awards for her childrens stories and other literary contributions. Sybil Wettansinghe is also internationally acclaimed and her children's stories secured awards both in Europe and Asia.

