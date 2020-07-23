Mumbai Police Commissioner Urges People To Not 'sleep On Masks' Amid COVID-19

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, health officials have time and again reminded people to wear a face mask in public spaces. Recently, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter to spread awareness and remind people to not ‘sleep on masks’. Shared on July 23, the police commissioner even shared a rather unusual image as well.

While taking to Twitter, Singh shared an animated image in which someone can be seen sleeping on the bed with a surgical mask covering them instead of a bedsheet. While the image alone is little confusing, Singh’s caption makes the whole message clear. The police commissioner in the caption reminded people that using a mask as a bed sheet is ‘not the correct way to use’ it. He further also urged netizens to not ‘sleep on the masks’.

Still not the correct way to use a mask. #Don'tSleepOnMasks pic.twitter.com/P1JGdq3vkV — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 23, 2020

Since shared, Singh’s post has garnered hundreds of likes and several comments. With the number of COVID-19 infected cases increasing every day, Mumbai Police is trying their level best to spread awareness regarding the precautionary measures against coronavirus. The Mumbai Police have adapted to a quirky way of effectively raising awareness on social, which is none other than ‘memes’.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak hit India, Mumbai Police has successfully managed to make full use of social media to spread awareness about COVID-19 among the masses. The police department in the past have used references from famous sit-com Friends, popular cartoon series Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Marvel movie Black Panther, Star Wars, Gulabo Sitabo, etc to aware people about the ongoing pandemic.

Mumbai Police raise COVID-19 awareness

Recently, they also took to their official Twitter handle to stress upon the importance of wearing a face mask yet again, but by giving it an Uptown Funk twist this time around. In order to maintain their daily task of reminding everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear face masks, Mumbai Police has taken cues from the chartbuster pop song Uptown Funk, by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. They also tweaked one of the lines from the song from "Stop, wait a minute. Fill my cup, put some liquor in it" to "Stop. Wait a minute. Wear a mask. Put some distance it." in their latest tweet.

