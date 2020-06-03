Mumbai Police Lauded For Helping Migrant Workers Board Train Last Minute; Watch Video

Mumbai Police was recently lauded for helping migrant workers board a train, which was travelling from the capital of Maharashtra to West Bengal. The cops reportedly ran after a ‘Shramrik Special’ and flagged it down to help the batch of migrant workers get on board at the last minute. A video of the heartwarming incident was shared on Twitter by a citizen group, who work to fight hunger in Mumbai, called ‘Khaana Chahiye’.

According to the Twitter post, the incident occurred when a batch of migrant workers arrived late to the station and was left behind by the last train going to West Bengal. In the video, one can hear loud cheers of ‘Mumbai Police Zindabad’ while the workers managed to board their train to Howrah. The cops ran behind the train to stop and the volunteers, on the other hand, volunteers raced across the platform with workers' luggage to help them board the train.

As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late@MumbaiPolice team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage. Did they make it?#Khaanachahiye #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/0V5oBJ2wwm — Khaana Chahiye (@khaanachahiye) May 31, 2020

Netizens ‘salute’ Mumbai cops

Since shared, the video has been viewed nearly 19,000 times and has received hundreds of likes. Several internet users praised the police department for their heartwarming gesture. Twitter users also thank the police for ensuring that no man got left behind. One user wrote, “Salute to Mumbai Police and your volunteers”.

Ofcourse humanity is there in the ground level. Hats off to Mumbai police.

A big salute!!! — gmuthu (@jebam1954) June 1, 2020

Best work done by Mumbai police — shankar pawar (@sgpawarce_pawar) June 3, 2020

Hats off to Mumbai police.

Another face of police. — progress is circular. (@floxinohilifili) June 1, 2020

Salute!. Lets understand We Are One, we all are caring, loving Indians! This is the best way to love Mother India : love each other, help, be kind!

Thanks Mumbai! — viktor vijay (@viktorvijay) June 1, 2020

