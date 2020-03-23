Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the operations have been shut at Mumbai Pune expressway on Monday. Vehicles will not be allowed to ply from March 23 until further notice. Earlier on Sunday, the Railway Board decided to suspend the local and outstation trains till March 31. The railway authorities suspended suburban services along with all other passenger trains to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city and other parts of the country.

Lockdown in Maharashtra

Earlier on Sunday, in a big announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be imposed in all the urban areas of the state from March 23 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also requested people not to step out of their house post the culmination of the Janta Curfew. Additionally, he stated all trains and buses will be stopped after the imposition of Section 144.

At the same time, he clarified that banks, essential services, and stock exchanges will remain open. Stressing that only 5% of employees will work in government offices, he requested people to work from home as far as possible. Moreover, Thackeray directed that all religious places should shut down with immediate effect.

Taking the total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra to 89, Mumbai has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state health ministry said. Fifteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, out of which 14 are from Mumbai and one from Pune. The total number of Coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to 89 and 426 in India. Meanwhile, the state also reported a death due to the deadly disease taking its tally to three and overall eight in India.

