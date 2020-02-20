Muslim Man Set To Become Seer At Karnataka's Muruga Rajendra Mutt After Being Ordained

In a surprising development, a 33-year-old Muslim man named Dewan Sharief Mullah on Wednesday is set to become a seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Karnataka's Gadag district, according to ANI. He was ordained by Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami of the same Mutt. Sharief claims that the 'almighty guided him in this path' and that no one asked him to do the deed.

Muslim man to become seer at Karnataka Mutt

Dewan Sharief Mullah: They've put the sacred thread & given me the responsibility. They've given me the 'Ishta-linga' & this honour. I've done the 'Ishta-linga dharan'. I'll walk on the path of dharma. Love & sacrifice is the message given to me, that is what I want to propagate. https://t.co/En3mmHv8k3 pic.twitter.com/moyZHOe5us — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Karnataka: State honours given to Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Muruga Rajendra Mutt seer speaks

Reports state that the Muruga Rajendra Mutt is 350 years old. Talking about the new appointment, the current seer - Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami has claimed that the appearance of the saint Basavanna is 'natural'. He further claimed that the Mutt embraces devotees and priests of all religions and castes.

"It doesn't matter what caste you belong to. If God appears to you for a path of goodwill and sacrifice, you will do it regardless of the manmade restrictions of birth and caste," said Koraneswara Swami.

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away, 3-day mourning period announced

Sharief's inspiration from Basavanna

Moreover, Sharief's father Rahmansab Mullah was reportedly moved by the seer's speeches. He had further reportedly offered two acres of land to the Mutt for its development. Sharief himself has stated that he has been inspired by Basavanna's teachings.

"I used to run a flour mill in the nearby village. Whenever I got some time, I used to deliver sermons based on 12th-century philosopher Basavanna and other saints. Swamiji recognised this talent in me and took me under his guidance," said Sharief to ANI.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pays tribute to Pejawar Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji

Guru Poornima: PM Modi meets Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Udupi's Sri Pejavara Adokshaja Matha

(With ANI inputs)