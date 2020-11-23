MVA Govt Releases New Guidelines For Passengers Travelling To Maharashtra From 4 States

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of India, the Maharashtra government unveiled new guidelines on Monday to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. The SOP shall be applicable only for passengers entering Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat by air, trains, or road. Currently, there are 82,521 active cases in Maharashtra while 16,51,064 patients have been discharged and 46,623 fatalities have been reported.

Here is the SOP for domestic air travel:

Passengers travelling to Maharashtra shall not be allowed to board the flight without a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) negative test report

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of the time of landing at airports in Maharashtra

If passengers do not have the test reports on landing, they will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing at their own cost after which they shall be allowed to leave the airport premises

The passengers whose reports come positive will be contacted and treated as per existing protocol

SOP for Railways travel:

Passengers travelling by trains originating or having halt at stations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry COVID-19 (RT-PCR) negative test report before entering Maharashtra

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours of the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra

Passengers who do not possess the COVID-19 negative test report will be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the alighting railway stations

While the asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to go home, those having symptoms will undergo rapid antigen testing

If the passengers are found positive for novel coronavirus, they will be sent to COVID Care Centre. The cost of treatment shall be borne by the concerned passenger

Guidelines for Road travel:

The district collectors of land border districts in Maharashtra have been directed to make arrangements to ensure that passengers coming from the aforesaid 4 states are screened for symptoms and body temperature

Only passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry while symptomatic ones have the option of turning back and recuperating in their respective states

If the symptomatic passengers choose to enter Maharashtra, they will have to undergo rapid antigen testing

If the passengers are found positive for novel coronavirus, they will be sent to COVID Care Centre. The cost of treatment shall be borne by the concerned passenger

