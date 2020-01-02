Chandrababu Naidu's Wife Bhuvaneswari Donates Gold Bangles To Protesting Farmers

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife N Bhuvaneswari donated her gold bangles on December 31, to ease the troubles of protesting farmers. She asked the farmers to auction the bangles to raise money for the protest programmes.

Support floods in from Opposition

Speaking to protestors in Yerrabalem village, she said, “We know the sacrifices you all made by parting with your cultivable lands for the capital, hoping for a great future. Our family is with you in your fight against shifting the capital out of this place.”

With the protest entering its 15th day with no sign of relief, the former CM has been on the forefront of the agitation against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led State government. Naidu came out to stand in support of the protestors as promised earlier. Speaking to news agency ANI, Naidu said:

"It is very unfortunate. The CM is unnecessarily disturbing Amravati. There is no need for additional investment. It is people's capital. There is a Secretary, HC, Assembly Council, DGP office, Raj Bhavan, Irrigation office, electricity offices are there in permanent buildings. Now he is saying that money is needed so they want to shift. All these things are false. He is saying that this is required for the development of backward areas. That is also not correct. If they want development, they should be looking for investment, and not shift the capital. Shifting the capital is just for 1000-5000 people. It won't help anybody, and so I condemn the idea. I want to extend support to the farmers, thus, I have come here."

On December 31, Naidu asked his party cadre, leaders and people to donate the money that they would spend for New Year celebrations to the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, which represents farmers protesting against the government's three-capital proposal. In a tweet, he said, "These are devastating times for Andhra Pradesh. Instead of solving existing problems, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government is creating new ones compounding the misery of people. The three capitals announcements has thrust the state into chaos."

