'Embodiment Of Courage And Good Governance'; PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji

General News

PM Narendra Modi, on Wed, Feb 19 took to the microblogging website Twitter and remembered the "valorous" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, February 19, took to the microblogging website Twitter and remembered the "valorous" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. PM described Shivaji as one of the "greatest sons of Mother India" and stated that he has motivated millions through his life. PM Narendra Modi further hailed Shivaji for devising several "pro-people policies".

PM Modi remembers Shivaji Maharaj

Read: 'Chhatrapati Shivaji synonymous with valour', says Shah on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti

Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti speech in Marathi: Celebrate the day in a traditional way

Amit Shah pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shaha also paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. Amit Shah said that Shivaji Maharaj's 'loyalty, dedication and sacrifice' for the motherland will keep inspiring everyone. He further added that Shivaji Maharaj, who is the founder of the Swaraj, is synonymous with courage and valour.

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the founder of the Swaraj and the creator of the Maratha Empire. He was born on February 19, 1630. He is known to establish a progressive civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations. He has promoted the use of Marathi and Sanskrit and revived the ancient Hindu political traditions. 

Read: Shivaji Jayanti images to share with your family on this auspicious occasion

In the mid-19th century, social reformer Jyotirao Phule reinterpreted Shivaji, portraying him as a hero of the lower castes. He remains as one of the greatest figures in Maharashtra's history. The Maratha emperor's birth anniversary is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti and is declared as a public holiday in Maharashtra. 

Read: MP CM Kamal Nath announces grand Shivaji statue after backlash; son will fund expenditure

