MP CM Kamal Nath Announces Grand Shivaji Statue After Backlash; Son Will Fund Expenditure

After facing huge backlash over the removal of the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday assured that a grand and attractive statue of the great Maratha king would be installed in Sausar soon.

Stressing that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride of the nation, he decried the fact that his bust was installed at night in a surreptitious manner. He claimed that this was an attempt to disturb the social harmony of the area. Moreover, his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath announced that he would fund the entire expenditure of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue to be unveiled in a grand ceremony.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @OfficeOfKNath जी के निर्देशों पर सौंसर के मोहगांव तिराहे पर "छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी" की आदम कद प्रतिमा स्थापित,भव्य समारोह आयोजित कर की जाएगी।

जिसका सम्पूर्ण खर्च मेरे द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा।



"जय भवानी जय शिवाजी" pic.twitter.com/Arm1n9r0rN — Nakul Kamal Nath (@NakulKNath) February 13, 2020

The controversial removal of the bust

The controversy started when a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was allegedly removed in an insensitive manner by the local authorities in Chhindwara on Wednesday. Initially, some organizations had appealed to the municipal authorities to install a statue of the great Maratha king. As there was an apparent delay in the installation of the statue, the concerned organizations themselves erected a platform at the site and placed the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday. Subsequently, the Additional District Magistrate of Chhindwara defended the removal of the bust. He stated that the organizations did not have the requisite permission.

Former CM reacts

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took immediate cognizance of this incident. He called upon Kamal Nath to apologise and facilitate the re-installation of the statue. Furthermore, Chouhan questioned the stance of Shiv Sena, which is in power with Congress in Maharashtra.

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज राष्ट्र का गौरव हैं,हमारे आराध्य हैं व देश की प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं।



उनका अपमान किसी भी कीमत पर सहन नहीं किया जायेगा।अगर आपत्ति थी तो उनकी प्रतिमा को सम्मानजनक तरीके से भी हटाया जा सकता था लेकिन यह सरकार तो महापुरुषों का अपमान करने में गर्व का अनुभव करती है। pic.twitter.com/7shlvhjLdq — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2020



