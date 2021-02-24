Narendra Modi Stadium 'biggest Stadium Named After Biggest Personality' Say Proud Netizens

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera stadium which has now been named the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England. The stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000. Netizens from all across the country were excited to hear the news and expressed happiness through their tweets saying 'World's largest stadium dedicated to the world's largest personality'.

World's largest stadium dedicated to the world's largest personality!!#NarendramodiStadium pic.twitter.com/QrYbTGNejV — Rushikesh Patel MLA (@Rushikeshmla) February 24, 2021

It’s matter of Pride to all Indians that World's Largest Cricket Stadium, renamed as 'Narendra Modi Stadium.' 🇮🇳#NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/b3N2pCw4xc — Natasha Baxi (@BaxiNatasha) February 24, 2021

We Indians today are very happy & Feel Proud to have the largest & most beautiful stadium in the world.Thanku @narendramodi Sir For This Beautiful Stadium 🏟️#NarendramodiStadium#नरेंद्र_मोदी_स्टेडियम_मोटेरा#MoteraCricketStadium#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/LWj2UsRCPm — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NKMalviya19) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile Burnol sale will saw sudden spike today. pic.twitter.com/pFUpURMmJ8 — Anubhav (@AB_Mayrastra) February 24, 2021

Dhrishyam 2 level last min twist 😂#MoteraCricketStadium #NarendramodiStadium — Achhu🐣// Jaggi Stan acc (@Achhyuthaa) February 24, 2021

Motera Stadium named as 'Narendra Modi Stadium'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with President Kovind inaugurated the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in Ahmedabad on Wednesday- the world's largest cricket stadium. Previously known as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000 and all the facilities have been taken care of. The stadium is oval in shape and as a result, whenever a match is played on any of the 11 pitches, the boundary size will remain the same on both sides. Shadow mapping was also done before the construction of this stadium and as a result, no shadows would be seen during the twilight period.

Crowd allowed at Motera

The third Test of the India-England Test series is set to be held at the grand Motera stadium, which will host its first international match after the renovation. The BCCI has allowed 50% of the stadium to be filled by fans of the day/night Test. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the tickets of the 3rd Test at the Motera have been completely sold out already. The fourth and final Test will also be held at the Motera stadium itself owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, the entire 5-match T20 series will also be held in Ahmedabad.

