Nawab Malik Takes A Poetic Jibe At BJP, Says J'khand 'destroyed 'arrogance' Of PM Modi

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday resorted to Hindi poetry to express his political views over the loss of BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly election. Taking a jibe at the BJP, Nawab Malik in his tweet asserted that 'now people have begun taking pride in their stains'.

साफ़ दामन का दौर तो कब का खत्म हुआ साहब…..

अब तो लोग अपने धब्बों पे गुरूर करने लगे हैं….! — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) December 24, 2019

READ | Jharkhand: BJP Won 25, AJSU Won 2, Together They Could’ve Won 44. Here Are The Numbers

Earlier reacting to the Jharkhand Assembly results on Monday, NCP MLA and spokesperson Nawab Malik opined that the people of the state had 'destroyed the arrogance' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP. Moreover, he described this as a “victory of democracy”. NCP is presently a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and has been vehemently opposed to the recent Citizenship Amendment Act.

READ | Sharad Pawar Congratulates Jharkhand, Attacks BJP Over Economic Slowdown

Pawar on Jharkhand polls

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated the people of Jharkhand for voting out the ruling BJP. According to the NCP supremo, the Centre’s mishandling of the economy was one of the main reasons for this change. Maintaining that there was no need for the Citizenship Amendment Act at this moment, he opined that people would give a fitting response to the BJP whenever they get a chance. Furthermore, he contended that Jharkhand has set an example for the rest of the country.

Sharad Pawar said, “I congratulate the people of Jharkhand. NCP does not have much of a presence there. We have one seat. Among the reasons for this change, I feel that that the Centre has mishandled the economy. The investment has started to reduce. The common people are having to pay the price for this. CAA was not needed now.” He added, “Whenever people get a chance, they will answer as they did in Jharkhand. Jharkhand has set an example.”

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019: Here Is How BJP Lost The Chance To Form The Government

Jharkhand polls

On Monday, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls were declared. The opposition alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35%. On the other hand, the incumbent BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37%. However, close scrutiny of the poll results data indicates that BJP could have been in a position to form the government once again if they had a pre-poll alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

READ | Jharkhand Polls: 'Victory Of Democracy,' Says NCP's Nawab Malik Welcoming Initial Trends