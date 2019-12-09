There Cannot Be Injustice In The Name Of Justice: NCP's Nawab Malik On Hyderabad Encounter

Condemning the Hyderabad encounter that saw the four accused in the murder and rape of a veterinary doctor being shot dead, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said that killing is not the right way and there can be no justification for the same.

'Nobody can take law in their own hands'

The NCP leader said, "There is no justification of the encounter. The Chief Justice has also opposed this in his own way. We are told that there should be no delay in providing justice, but that does not mean that anyone can take the law in their own hands and kill someone. If justice is getting delayed, tighten the laws, have the hearings in fast-tracked cases, set a time frame of three months, High Court should be restricted, etc. If these steps are considered then there can be a judgment. However, there cannot be injustice in the name of justice."

On November 6, all four accused in the murder and rape of a veterinary doctor were shot dead on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused were being taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am for reconstruction. The accused and the police were present at the crime scene where the victim's charred remains were found around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police claim that one of the main accused signaled the others, thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

There has been varied opinions on the Hyderabad encounter of the four accused, with many hailing the Telangana police, while many questioning the move. The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has filed an investigation in the case. The team arrived at the spot of the encounter and their investigations are currently on.

