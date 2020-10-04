NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, Who Questioned Deepika In Drug Probe, Tests COVID+

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director KPS Malhotra has tested positive for COVID-19. The officer has been one of the names at the forefront of the investigation of the alleged links of Bollywood stars in the consumption and supply of drugs. He had also questioned Deepika Padukone last week, in connection with the case.

Malhotra, incidentally, was the one to inform the media that another member of the probe team had tested positive on September 17.

Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, was along with a female officer, part of the team that had questioned Deepika Padukone on September 26. She had been brought face-to-face with her manager Karishma Prakash. Deepika and Karishma had been grilled over their alleged chats where the former had asked the latter for ‘maal’ or 'hash.’

KPS Malhotra has also been one of the officers who has regularly addressed the media in connection with the updates in the case, right when the investigation had started with Rhea Chakraborty’s name being linked to it.

NCB probe into drugs

Since then, the NCB has arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and SSR employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda for their alleged involvement with a drug cartel. They are set to be in custody till October 6.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was executive producer and director with a top production banner, has also been remanded to custody till October 6.

Apart from Deepika, actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were also questioned by the NCB after their alleged chats about drugs became a talking point, with media gaining access to some of them. Actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have also been booked over the alleged presence of drugs at their residence.

Big developments are also expected soon in the next phase of the investigation with three top male stars, all co-stars of Deepika Padukone, likely to be summoned. Eight more stars could be under the scanner for their names in the contact lists of drug peddlers.

