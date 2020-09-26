Deepika Padukone Brought Face-to-face With Karishma Over 'DP+Ka+KWAN' Drug Chats At NCB

In the latest development in the ongoing Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe related to the Bollywood drug nexus, Deepika Padukone's manager and KWAN employee Karishma Prakash has reached the NCB guest house on Saturday for questioning. She has joined Deepika who had earlier reached the NCB guesthouse for interrogation.

As the NCB's interrogation is currently underway sources informed Republic Media Network that Deepika Padukone's phone was taken away by the NCB. The actor has also been warned not to tamper with any evidence as she is being interrogated by the NCB. Deepika was also asked to sign an undertaking by the central probe agency and likely to face 3 to 4 rounds of questioning.

Furthermore, a female officer of NCB is also present in the interrogation room apart from Deputy Director KPS Malhotra and his team, according to Republic TV sources. It is also learned that direct questions are being raised by the probe agency about Karishma Prakash, Jaya Saha and Deepika's drug chat during the ongoing questioning.

Before appearing for the NCB questioning Deepika held a late-night meeting with top lawyers in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Friday, sources reported. Ranveer Singh was also said to be present at the meeting, sources added.

READ | Latest News: Deepika to be grilled by NCB, India walks out on Pak at UNGA & more

Deepika and KWAN's 'maal' chats

Alleged chats between Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash from October 2017 have become a talking point where the actor asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. In the latest revelation, it emerged that they were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others.

The talent management agency’s founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar has also been questioned by the investigating agency, and top KWAN executives were also a part of that group. Some of this information had been revealed during the questioning of talent manager Jaya Saha, who is being touted as a ‘kingpin’ of the case, as per sources.

READ | Sushant case & drug probe LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone, Karishma, Sharddha at NCB

Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor appear before NCB

In the latest development, Sara Ali Khan has arrived at the NCB. Shraddha Kapoor has reached the NCB office for questioning a short while before her. They are both being questioned at the NCB's office whereas Deepika and Karishma are being confronted at the NCB guest house..

READ | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's late-night 5-star lawyer huddle preceded NCB grilling

READ | Tale of 2 venues as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor face NCB drug probe