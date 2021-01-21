NCB Raids Factory Run By Dawood's Aide In Mumbai; Drugs Worth Crores, Cash, Weapons Seized

In one of the biggest crackdowns on drug mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday busted a drug factory in South Mumbai, allegedly owned by gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Chinku Pathan.

Drugs worth crores, cash, and firearms reserves have been recovered from the factory located in Dongri, which was once a the strongholds of Dawood, and his associates. As per reports, the gangster's aide continues to carry out illegal activities from the place.

READ | NCB Raids In Two Locations In Mumbai; 200 Kg Drugs Seized, 3 Arrested

READ | NCB Arrests Drug Kingpin Chinku Pathan, Relative Of Gangster Karim Lala In Navi Mumbai

The factory, involved in manufacturing mephedrone, is run by drug lord Chinku Pathan alias Pervez Khan, who is also related to former underworld don Karim Lala. Reports say that Pathan handles the supply of 70% of MD in Mumbai and the MMR region.

On the basis of reliable intel, NCB officials raided the premises of the Pathan on Wednesday. The infamous drug kingpin, who has now been arrested, reportedly runs several kitchen laboratories where MD is synthesized with the help of experts. He then circulates the manufactured products among his chain of drug peddlers who take them to the streets of Mumbai and other places.

In 2019, the Dongri Police had nabbed Pathan in connection with the seizure of contraband worth Rs 30 lakh. Within a few months of the arrest, Pathan was out on the streets and since then, has increased his operations in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Khan was wanted in a number of cases and his arrest could help to snap the drug supply to the streets of Mumbai, a senior officer said.

READ | Nawab Malik's Son-in-law Sameer Khan Sent To NCB Custody Till January 18 In Drugs Case

READ | Mumbai's Muchhad Paanwala Arrested By NCB In Drugs Case After Recovery From His Shop